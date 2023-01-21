Financial Survey: Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO) vs. Brookfield (NYSE:BN)

Gyrodyne (NASDAQ:GYRO – Get Rating) and Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of Brookfield shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of Gyrodyne shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gyrodyne and Brookfield’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A Brookfield 3.86% 2.67% 0.86%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gyrodyne 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Gyrodyne and Brookfield, as provided by MarketBeat.

Brookfield has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 46.13%. Given Brookfield’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield is more favorable than Gyrodyne.

Volatility & Risk

Gyrodyne has a beta of 0.43, meaning that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gyrodyne and Brookfield’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gyrodyne N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Brookfield $75.73 billion 0.75 $3.97 billion $2.05 17.69

Brookfield has higher revenue and earnings than Gyrodyne.

Summary

Brookfield beats Gyrodyne on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gyrodyne

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions. The Renewable Power and Transition segment involves in the provision of hydro, wind, utility-scale solar, distributed generation, storage, and other renewable technologies. The infrastructure segment operates assets in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data sectors. The Private Equity segment focuses on acquiring businesses with barriers entering an industry. The Real Estate segment includes investment in real estate properties. The Credit and Insurance Solutions segment offers investment products. The company was founded on August 1, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

