First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the second quarter worth about $66,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $97,000.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of LMBS stock opened at $48.04 on Friday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.62 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.76.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 23rd.

