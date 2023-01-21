Flaharty Asset Management LLC Sells 171 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,424 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 14.8% in the third quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the third quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 0.7% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Home Depot by 47.7% during the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth $1,300,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $312.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $382.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

Home Depot Trading Up 1.3 %

In related news, Director Paula Santilli bought 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.51 and a 12-month high of $374.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $320.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.32.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot Profile

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.