Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Given New £161.16 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from £151.47 ($184.83) to £161.16 ($196.66) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PDYPY. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Barclays lowered Flutter Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Flutter Entertainment from £158 ($192.80) to £166 ($202.56) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15,523.20.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 2.1 %

PDYPY stock opened at $78.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.53. Flutter Entertainment has a 1 year low of $43.71 and a 1 year high of $78.08.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

