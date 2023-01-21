Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) General Counsel Peter Butterfield Sells 7,862 Shares

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 7,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.05, for a total value of $204,805.10. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 71,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Flywire Stock Performance
NASDAQ FLYW opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.91 and a beta of 1.02. Flywire Co. has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $32.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.98.
Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $88.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.94 million. Flywire had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. Analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Trading of Flywire
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Flywire by 1,586.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,759,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Flywire by 201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 111,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 74,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Flywire during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,373,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.
Flywire Company Profile
Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.
Further Reading
