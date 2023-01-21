Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.92 for the year. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.38 million.

Focus Financial Partners Trading Up 1.4 %

A number of other research firms have also commented on FOCS. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

NASDAQ:FOCS opened at $43.77 on Thursday. Focus Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $30.27 and a 12 month high of $54.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.37.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Focus Financial Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,484,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,847,000 after purchasing an additional 14,664 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 4.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,287,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,098,000 after buying an additional 203,395 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,897,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,326,000 after buying an additional 29,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 7.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,943,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,364,000 after buying an additional 257,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darlington Partners Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 15.2% in the third quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 2,535,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,908,000 after buying an additional 335,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.