Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Stock Position Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,082,962 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Fortinet worth $53,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FTNT. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.52.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT stock opened at $49.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 9,183.04% and a net margin of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

