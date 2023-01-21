Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) Receives C$195.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$195.25.

FNV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$224.00 to C$247.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$202.00 to C$195.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of FNV opened at C$196.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$190.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$173.88. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$151.08 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company has a current ratio of 24.34, a quick ratio of 23.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of C$37.69 billion and a PE ratio of 36.56.

Franco-Nevada Increases Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$396.93 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0300002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Franco-Nevada news, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 163,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. In other Franco-Nevada news, Director Thomas Albanese sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$190.75, for a total value of C$3,814,914.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,338,049.75. Also, Director David Harquail sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$195.00, for a total transaction of C$2,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 163,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$31,855,980. Insiders sold 38,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,205 over the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.