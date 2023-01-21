Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Head-To-Head Review

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Franklin Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Franklin Financial Services pays out 38.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 36.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Franklin Financial Services 21.93% 11.35% 0.82% Bank of Marin Bancorp 31.43% 10.69% 1.03%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

20.5% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.3% of Franklin Financial Services shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Franklin Financial Services and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Franklin Financial Services $67.06 million 2.22 $19.62 million $3.34 10.15 Bank of Marin Bancorp $118.49 million 4.27 $33.23 million $2.72 11.62

Bank of Marin Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Franklin Financial Services. Franklin Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Marin Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Franklin Financial Services and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Franklin Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $34.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.59%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than Franklin Financial Services.

Risk and Volatility

Franklin Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bank of Marin Bancorp beats Franklin Financial Services on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Franklin Financial Services

Franklin Financial Services Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Farmers and Merchants Trust Company of Chambersburg that provides commercial, retail banking, and trust services to small and medium-sized businesses, individuals, governmental entities, and non-profit organizations in Pennsylvania. It offers various deposit products, including checking, savings, money management, and time deposit accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also provides commercial real estate, construction and land development, agricultural, commercial and industrial, and residential mortgage loans, as well as installment and revolving loans to consumers; and secured and unsecured commercial and industrial loans, including accounts receivable and inventory financing, and commercial equipment financing. In addition, it offers various investment and trust services comprising estate planning and administration, corporate and personal trust fund management, pension, and profit sharing and other employee benefit funds management services, as well as custodial services; sells mutual funds, annuities, and insurance products; and offers safe deposit facilities and fiduciary services. Further, the company, through its subsidiary, Franklin Future Fund Inc., operates as a non-bank investment company that makes venture capital investments. It operates twenty-two community banking offices in Franklin, Cumberland, Fulton, and Huntingdon counties, Pennsylvania. Franklin Financial Services Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. The company also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, it offers merchant and payroll, and cash management services; credit cards; fraud detection tools; and mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, wire transfer, and image lockbox services. Further, the company provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, financial planning, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and digital banking services. It operates through 12 branch offices in Marin, southern Sonoma counties, and north of San Francisco, California; and a loan production office in San Francisco. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

