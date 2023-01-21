Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,721 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,786 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,414 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 11,900 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 54.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BNP Paribas cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

In other news, VP Douglas N. Currault II sold 75,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $3,018,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,388. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.29. The company has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.97. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 11.41%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

