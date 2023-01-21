FY2022 EPS Estimates for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Cut by Analyst

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for APA in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.32 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.53. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $8.19 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for APA’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. APA had a return on equity of 325.67% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of APA from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on APA from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of APA from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of APA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.81.

Shares of APA opened at $45.09 on Thursday. APA has a 52-week low of $27.98 and a 52-week high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. APA’s payout ratio is currently 9.55%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of APA by 375.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in APA by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in APA by 657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in APA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

