FY2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.19. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.01 billion.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.5 %

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ABX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$33.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$25.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$27.40.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$25.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.76. Barrick Gold has a 52-week low of C$17.88 and a 52-week high of C$33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$21.54. The firm has a market cap of C$44.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Grant Bill Beringer purchased 10,837 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$224,269.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$932,735.33. Also, Director Dennis Mark Bristow purchased 110,011 shares of Barrick Gold stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$20.69 per share, with a total value of C$2,276,655.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,941,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$122,951,945.76.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Rating)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.