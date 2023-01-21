FY2022 EPS Estimates for Marathon Petroleum Co. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:MPC)

Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Ailani now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $24.78 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $24.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $119.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marathon Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $25.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marathon Petroleum’s FY2023 earnings at $14.29 EPS.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.80 by $1.01. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 34.82%. The firm had revenue of $47.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $125.72 on Thursday. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $67.49 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $58.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 12,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.65, for a total transaction of $1,466,247.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,389. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,063.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 3,925 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Articles

