FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Loop Industries, Inc. Issued By Raymond James (NASDAQ:LOOP)

Loop Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOOP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Loop Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.71) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.91). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Loop Industries’ current full-year earnings is ($0.92) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Loop Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Loop Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Loop Industries in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOOP opened at $2.52 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.37. Loop Industries has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $10.69. The company has a market cap of $119.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Loop Industries by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Loop Industries by 44.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Loop Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. 11.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It re-polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and soda bottles; and polyester fibers comprising carpets and clothing for textile applications to consumer goods companies The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in March 2010 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

