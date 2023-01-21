FY2023 EPS Estimates for AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AIA Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AIA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.
Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.
AIA Group Trading Up 0.4 %
AIA Group Company Profile
AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AIA Group (AAGIY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/16 – 1/20
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
Receive News & Ratings for AIA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.