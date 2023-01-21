FY2023 EPS Estimates for AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAGIYGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AIA Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.39 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for AIA Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.21 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AIA Group’s FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein raised AIA Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AAGIY opened at $45.31 on Thursday. AIA Group has a 1 year low of $29.23 and a 1 year high of $47.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.03.

AIA Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance based financial services. The company offers life insurance, accident, and health insurance and savings plans; and employee benefits, credit life, and pension services to corporate clients. It also distributes investment and other financial services products.

