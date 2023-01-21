FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Aisin Co. (OTCMKTS:ASEKY – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Aisin in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $3.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Aisin’s current full-year earnings is $3.46 per share.

Aisin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASEKY opened at $27.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Aisin has a 52-week low of $25.12 and a 52-week high of $38.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.95.

About Aisin

Aisin Corporation manufactures and sells automotive parts, and energy- and lifestyle-related products. It provides powertrain products comprising 1-motor hybrid transmission and eaxle products; chassis and vehicle safety systems, such as automated parking systems and electronically controlled brake systems; power sliding door systems and sunroof products; connected and sharing solutions; and repair and maintenance products.

