FY2023 EPS Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. Decreased by Raymond James (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a research note issued on Monday, January 16th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lundin Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on LUN. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lundin Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$10.60 to C$9.20 in a report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lundin Mining from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “underperform overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.54.

LUN opened at C$9.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.56 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.63. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.24 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The stock has a market cap of C$7.31 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.30.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$846.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$924.47 million.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

