FY2023 EPS Estimates for Otter Tail Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a report issued on Monday, January 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.85 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.84. The consensus estimate for Otter Tail’s current full-year earnings is $6.60 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Otter Tail’s FY2026 earnings at $4.07 EPS.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Otter Tail from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Otter Tail Stock Performance

Shares of OTTR opened at $61.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.90. Otter Tail has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.31. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $383.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.30 million.

Otter Tail Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.412 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.54%.

Insider Activity at Otter Tail

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 2,000 shares of Otter Tail stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $112,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,574.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Otter Tail

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,678,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,851,000 after buying an additional 128,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after purchasing an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 880,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,105,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,753,000 after buying an additional 47,064 shares during the last quarter. 49.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.