Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Raised to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GRPTF. Societe Generale raised shares of Getlink from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Getlink from €18.40 ($20.00) to €17.70 ($19.24) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.95.

Getlink Price Performance

OTCMKTS GRPTF opened at $16.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.20. Getlink has a one year low of $14.85 and a one year high of $19.56.

About Getlink

Getlink SE is a holding company, which engages in the infrastructure management and transport operations. It operates through the following business segments: Fixed Link, Europorte Rail Freight, and ElecLink. The Fixed Link segment provides cross-Channel traffic. The Europorte Rail Freight segment gives rail freight operator in France.

