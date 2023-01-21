Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Receives $79.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

GMED has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $74.05 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $81.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globus Medical

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Globus Medical had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Globus Medical by 3,325.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.