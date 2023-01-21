Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 1,334 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 113,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $6,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,294,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,888,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,317 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 886.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 860,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,496,000 after purchasing an additional 773,471 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,454,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Service Co. International by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,145,000 after purchasing an additional 237,346 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 10,300 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total value of $700,709.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,914,879.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Steven A. Tidwell sold 6,705 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $471,227.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,005 shares of company stock valued at $2,604,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SCI opened at $70.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62. Service Co. International has a 52-week low of $56.85 and a 52-week high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Service Co. International had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 36.22%. The company had revenue of $977.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.87 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

About Service Co. International

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

