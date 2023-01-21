Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires Shares of 516,255 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 516,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,159,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPeng by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XPEV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of XPeng from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of XPeng from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.03.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.18 and a 52 week high of $44.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $959.23 million during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 26.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. On average, research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

