Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,862 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of GoDaddy worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 8,371.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Leah Sweet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.13, for a total transaction of $72,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,138 shares in the company, valued at $586,993.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.47, for a total transaction of $379,648.06. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,677,369.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock worth $753,089. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $80.04 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. GoDaddy Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.65 and a 1 year high of $88.32.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. GoDaddy had a net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 124.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. On average, research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GDDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

GoDaddy Profile

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.