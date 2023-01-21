Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Invests $6.52 Million in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 97,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,518,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.07% of East West Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 23,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 28,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 37.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp stock opened at $68.09 on Friday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.65 and a 52 week high of $93.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.40.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $627.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.36 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 44.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 5,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.43, for a total value of $362,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,797,867.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EWBC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.67.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

