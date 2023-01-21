Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Makes New $7.40 Million Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 752,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,400,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 407.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,213.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 753.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNAP. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.88.

Snap Price Performance

Snap stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $6,804,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,701,841 shares in the company, valued at $549,625,917.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,077,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,399,869 shares of company stock worth $11,244,971 over the last ninety days.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

