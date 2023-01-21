Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Purchases Shares of 29,669 Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 29,669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned 0.08% of Everest Re Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 3.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 37.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Everest Re Group

In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John A. Weber sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.10, for a total transaction of $746,793.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,727.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Weber sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.03, for a total transaction of $429,910.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,890.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,759 shares of company stock worth $2,171,162 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everest Re Group Stock Down 1.8 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $365.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $380.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.25.

RE stock opened at $338.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $244.57 and a 1-year high of $361.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $334.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.17. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.60.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported ($5.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.89) by $0.61. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. Research analysts predict that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 23.82 EPS for the current year.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 49.29%.

Everest Re Group Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

