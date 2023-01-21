Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 112,936 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 112,936 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cognex were worth $6,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Tobam bought a new stake in Cognex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,554 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Cognex from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.92.

CGNX opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.58. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $40.21 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 1.56.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $209.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.24 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 16.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.14%.

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

