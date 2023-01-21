Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,417 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,417 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Masimo were worth $6,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masimo by 61.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Masimo by 38.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Masimo by 62.2% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Masimo during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of Masimo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In other news, CEO Joe E. Kiani bought 7,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,778.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $129.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,006,237.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,237.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,321.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,778,778.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 46,818 shares of company stock worth $5,992,495. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MASI opened at $168.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.47. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $237.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.79 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $549.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.96 million. Masimo had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.04%. On average, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

