Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Buys 431 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,228,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $410.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.

Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 293,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,644,000 after acquiring an additional 120,149 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,399 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,903,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 12,652 shares during the period. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

