Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Richard W. Baker Buys 431 Shares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director Richard W. Baker bought 431 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.49 per share, for a total transaction of $14,865.19. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 644,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,228,805. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $410.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.42. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.78 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.55.
Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.66%.
Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.
