GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 112 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 0.6% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,336 shares of company stock valued at $6,372,156 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on JPM. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

Shares of JPM opened at $135.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $396.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

