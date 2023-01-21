Hamilton Wealth LLC Purchases New Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hamilton Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,711 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 90 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total value of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Home Depot news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $315.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.95. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $264.51 and a 12 month high of $374.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.58 and its 200 day moving average is $302.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $286.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $323.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $341.24.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

