Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Holdings in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,052 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Equitrans Midstream were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 126,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 83,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 25,993 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 339,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 461.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,428,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,568,000 after acquiring an additional 6,104,736 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ETRN shares. Bank of America downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut their price target on Equitrans Midstream from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Equitrans Midstream Price Performance

ETRN stock opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.95. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.87 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.96.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $331.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.03 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 8.31% and a negative net margin of 153.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.65%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is -13.19%.

Equitrans Midstream Company Profile

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

