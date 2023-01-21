Hartford Investment Management Co. Boosts Stake in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Newell Brands by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 19,395 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 28,656 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Newell Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Newell Brands from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

NWL stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.24 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.45. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Newell Brands’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

