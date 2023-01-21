Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,101 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STM. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 282.5% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 3,172,116 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $99,826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,701 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 207.9% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,116,600 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $35,139,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 559.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,451 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $24,592,000 after purchasing an additional 662,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,530,155 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $152,573,000 after purchasing an additional 318,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,636.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 335,647 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 316,317 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $41.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $28.35 and a 12-month high of $47.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.12. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Societe Generale set a €71.00 ($77.17) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.30.

STMicroelectronics Profile

(Get Rating)

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.