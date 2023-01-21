Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in F5 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in F5 by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,030 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in F5 by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in F5 by 106.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 24,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,852 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in F5 by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,400 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of F5 stock opened at $144.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.09. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $229.85.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. F5 had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $317,406.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,026,634.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,906. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total value of $317,406.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,026,634.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,521 shares of company stock valued at $3,747,727. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on F5 from $211.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.