Hartford Investment Management Co. Reduces Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PKG. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 16,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $132.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $110.56 and a twelve month high of $168.50. The stock has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 28.32%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

PKG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America downgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.22.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

