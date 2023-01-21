Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 257 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of CarMax in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,463,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after buying an additional 805,438 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,495,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,752,000 after buying an additional 591,462 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,389,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,017,000 after buying an additional 455,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,790,000 after buying an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter.

Get CarMax alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised CarMax to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $64.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.40.

Insider Activity at CarMax

CarMax Trading Up 6.3 %

In other news, President & CEO William D. Nash acquired 8,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $60.98 per share, with a total value of $501,255.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 165,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,069,505.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $66.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $114.43.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.50). CarMax had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About CarMax

(Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.