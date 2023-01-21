Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 316 Shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Permian Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Permian Investment Partners LP now owns 5,326,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,336,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 145.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,746,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $182,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,434 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in NRG Energy by 24.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,808,000 after acquiring an additional 309,411 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in NRG Energy by 65.3% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,486,000 after buying an additional 501,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NRG Energy by 40.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,128,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,171,000 after buying an additional 323,697 shares in the last quarter. 99.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on NRG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NRG Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America raised NRG Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NRG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded NRG Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded NRG Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Insider Activity at NRG Energy

NRG Energy Stock Performance

In other NRG Energy news, Director Antonio Carrillo acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Antonio Carrillo purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.71 per share, for a total transaction of $285,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,312.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mauricio Gutierrez purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $480,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,597,117.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $32.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.64 and a 52-week high of $47.82.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.35). NRG Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.3775 dividend. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.77%.

NRG Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.