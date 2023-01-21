Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 924 Shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in News were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in News by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 15,882 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in News by 10.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News by 8.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of News by 56.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of News by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 10,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $19.64 on Friday. News Co. has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $24.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.31.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

