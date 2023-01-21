Head-To-Head Analysis: American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB) vs. Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ)

Trailblazer Resources (OTCMKTS:TBLZ – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.4% of American Rebel shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of American Rebel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A American Rebel -160.19% -191.87% -116.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trailblazer Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A American Rebel 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Trailblazer Resources and American Rebel, as provided by MarketBeat.

American Rebel has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 623.63%. Given American Rebel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Rebel is more favorable than Trailblazer Resources.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Trailblazer Resources and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trailblazer Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A American Rebel $990,000.00 3.47 -$6.10 million N/A N/A

Trailblazer Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Rebel.

Summary

American Rebel beats Trailblazer Resources on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Trailblazer Resources

Trailblazer Resources, Inc. does not have significant operations. The company intends to identify and evaluate industries and business opportunities in order to find a suitable acquisition target. Previously, it was engaged in the manufacture, sale, installation, and servicing of fiberglass tank and piping products. The company was formerly known as Energy Composites Corporation and changed its name to Trailblazer Resources, Inc. in October 2011. Trailblazer Resources, Inc. is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About American Rebel

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

