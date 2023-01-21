Head to Head Comparison: Stryker (NYSE:SYK) & Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Stryker has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.1% of Stryker shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.4% of Beauty Health shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Stryker shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.3% of Beauty Health shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stryker $17.11 billion 5.67 $1.99 billion $6.43 39.85 Beauty Health $260.09 million 6.18 -$375.11 million ($0.33) -34.03

This table compares Stryker and Beauty Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Stryker has higher revenue and earnings than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Stryker, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Stryker and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stryker 13.69% 22.27% 9.68% Beauty Health 6.73% 1.06% 0.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Stryker and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stryker 0 6 12 0 2.67 Beauty Health 0 1 5 0 2.83

Stryker presently has a consensus price target of $260.68, suggesting a potential upside of 1.74%. Beauty Health has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 78.09%. Given Beauty Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than Stryker.

Summary

Stryker beats Beauty Health on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties. This segment also provides neurotechnology products, which include products used for minimally invasive endovascular techniques; products for brain and open skull based surgical procedures; orthobiologic and biosurgery products, such as synthetic bone grafts and vertebral augmentation products; minimally invasive products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke; and craniomaxillofacial implant products, including cranial, maxillofacial, and chest wall devices, as well as dural substitutes and sealants. The company sells its products to doctors, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities through company-owned subsidiaries and branches, as well as third-party dealers and distributors in approximately 75 countries. Stryker Corporation was founded in 1941 and is headquartered in Kalamazoo, Michigan.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a HydraFacial Delivery System designed to elevate every part of the treatment and connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; HydraFacial Nation App, an app that allows consumers to learn about their skin health, discover treatment options, and track their treatments over time; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

