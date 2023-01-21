Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) PT Raised to €60.00 at Societe Generale

Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Societe Generale from €49.00 ($53.26) to €60.00 ($65.22) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BOSSY. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Hugo Boss in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Baader Bank raised Hugo Boss to a reduce rating and lifted their price target for the stock from €44.00 ($47.83) to €56.00 ($60.87) in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Hugo Boss from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hugo Boss presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.30.

Hugo Boss Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.20. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.02 and a one year high of $13.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.81.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $940.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.24 million. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.02%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hugo Boss will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

