Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,949 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 14.6% in the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 136,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 17,389 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 16.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,169 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 17,271 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 107,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 29,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,062,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after buying an additional 21,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 43.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 58,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 17,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on HBAN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.60.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.11 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $16.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 27.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 16,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,804 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,779. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

