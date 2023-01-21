IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in IDEX were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. FMR LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,245,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,153,000 after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 550,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,924,000 after buying an additional 224,333 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in IDEX by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,294,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $235,209,000 after buying an additional 172,140 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in IDEX by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,374,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,705,000 after buying an additional 152,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in IDEX by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total transaction of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO William K. Grogan sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.45, for a total value of $42,529.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,441,910.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.43, for a total value of $1,369,742.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,826.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,766 shares of company stock valued at $2,097,044. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on IDEX from $241.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on IDEX from $228.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.00.

IDEX stock opened at $231.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.33. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $172.18 and a 1-year high of $246.23. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $233.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.21.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.81 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 18.66%. IDEX’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

