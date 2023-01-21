Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX) Now Covered by Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of Inflection Point Acquisition (NASDAQ:IPAX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 39.30% from the company’s previous close.

Inflection Point Acquisition Stock Performance

Inflection Point Acquisition stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Inflection Point Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inflection Point Acquisition

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IPAX. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 6.9% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 3,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 2.3% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,195,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,563,000 after acquiring an additional 49,361 shares in the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 250.0% in the third quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares in the last quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 3,767.5% in the third quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,160,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Inflection Point Acquisition by 10.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,284,000 after acquiring an additional 97,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Inflection Point Acquisition Company Profile

Inflection Point Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the consumer and technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

