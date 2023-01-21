Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Rating Increased to Conviction-Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

IFJPY has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.85) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Informa Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IFJPY opened at $16.52 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.66. Informa has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $16.92.

Informa Company Profile

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

