Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP) vs. NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Head to Head Survey

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) and Integrity Applications (NASDAQ:IGAP – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NovoCure and Integrity Applications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NovoCure 1 3 4 0 2.38 Integrity Applications 0 0 0 0 N/A

NovoCure presently has a consensus target price of $110.13, indicating a potential upside of 24.45%. Given NovoCure’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NovoCure is more favorable than Integrity Applications.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

NovoCure has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integrity Applications has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares NovoCure and Integrity Applications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NovoCure -15.05% -18.85% -7.06% Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.4% of NovoCure shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of NovoCure shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NovoCure and Integrity Applications’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NovoCure $535.03 million 17.36 -$58.35 million ($0.77) -114.92 Integrity Applications N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Integrity Applications has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NovoCure.

Summary

NovoCure beats Integrity Applications on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma. The company also has ongoing or completed clinical trials investigating TTFields in brain metastases, gastric cancer, glioblastoma, liver cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, pancreatic cancer, and ovarian cancer. NovoCure Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

About Integrity Applications

Integrity Applications, Inc. designs, develops, and commercializes non-invasive glucose monitoring devices for use by persons suffering from diabetes. The company offers the GlucoTrack model DF-F glucose monitoring device, which utilizes a patented combination of ultrasound, electromagnetic and thermal technologies to obtain glucose measurements in less than one minute via a small sensor that is clipped onto one’s earlobe and connected to a small, handheld control and display unit, all without drawing blood or interstitial fluid. It designed to help people with diabetes and pre-diabetics obtain glucose level readings without the pain. The company was founded by Avner Gal and David Malka in September 2001 and is headquartered in Ashkelon, Israel.

