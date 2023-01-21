Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Holdings Lifted by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,815 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 13,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 4.7% during the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Invesco by 2.9% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Invesco by 1.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE IVZ opened at $18.97 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.22.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IVZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. UBS Group cut Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

About Invesco

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.