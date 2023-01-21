IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) Shares Bought by Rathbones Group Plc

Rathbones Group Plc increased its holdings in IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 897 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group Plc owned about 0.10% of IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MCRO opened at $25.81 on Friday. IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $27.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.28.

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IQ Hedge Macro Index (the Index). The Index seeks to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of hedge funds that employ various hedge fund investment styles, which may include but are not limited to long/short equity, macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed-income arbitrage, emerging markets and other strategies commonly used by hedge fund managers (the Strategy).

