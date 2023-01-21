iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 205.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 391,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,247 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.63% of iShares Biotechnology ETF worth $45,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IBB stock opened at $135.47 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $104.29 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $133.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

